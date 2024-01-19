Congress repeats ‘Corrupt CM’ attack against Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Congress on Friday repeated its ‘corrupt CM’ attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a post on social media platform X, the Congress said that the CM had filed an FIR against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after he was rattled by Rahul Gandhi exposing his corrupt regime. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (HT File)

The party wrote on X, “The BJP could not stop Shri @RahulGandhi from starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur and questioning the destructive politics of the BJP in the state. Rahul ji also highlighted the empty promises made by the PM to the people of Nagaland."

“The Yatra now travels through Assam, and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma seems rattled as Rahul ji is exposing the corruption under BJP's rule. The BJP CM is now resorting to intimidation tactics by filing an FIR against the Yatra. We will not let the BJP deter Rahul Gandhi ji from demanding NYAY for the people of Assam,” it added.

On Friday, the Assam Police took legal action against Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, alleging that the organizers had strayed from the officially approved route.

Launching an attack on CM Himanta Sarma earlier in the day, Cong general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another 6 days inspite of his continuing efforts to derail it,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

On being asked if he would let the yatra pass through Guwahati, Assam CM said on Thursday, “We will give permission for any alternative route if they seek”.

Sarma said that if the Congress reaches Guwahati without permission, a case will be filed against them later. He said two "bad elements" participating in the rally would be arrested 3-4 months after the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to his remark Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “The people are with us. We will not be scared of anyone of any FIR. In a democracy, no government can stop us.”

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "This is not a 'Nyay Yatra', it's a 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, there will be a crowd. Wherever there are no Muslims, there will be no crowd."

"Even their women will not come out, only the men will be there. In Assam, it will be a Miya Yatra minus women. I am not giving much importance to this Yatra because a handful of Miyas will participate in it," the BJP leader added.