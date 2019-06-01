Congress’s Goa MLA, Panaji mayor booked for allegedly molesting woman outside casino

The Panaji police have booked newly elected Panaji Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate, the city mayor and a former deputy mayor for allegedly molesting a woman during an anti-encroachment drive outside a casino in the city on Friday.

The police swung into action after the woman filed a complaint against them.

The incident took place on Friday evening during a drive organised by the Corporation of the City of Panaji against encroachments by casinos on the embankment of the river Mandovi that flows through the city.

During the drive, Monserrate, Mayor Uday Madkaikar, former mayor Yatin Parekh and others confronted the casino staff who were protesting the drive. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the MLA and his associates abused her, pushed her and made vulgar gestures.

An FIR has been filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Monserrate denied the charges and said that whatever happened was in full public view and recorded by the news media, which was also present. The three men filed for anticipatory bail on Saturday.

In the run-up to by-elections, Monserrate had promised to rid the Mandovi of boat-borne casinos within 100 days of taking office.

The Congress MLA is already facing charges of rape of a young employee, with the North Goa District Court expected to pass an order on whether to discharge him, or proceed with the trial over the next two weeks.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:15 IST