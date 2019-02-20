Congress’ minority appeasement fuels terrorism: Yogi Adityanath in Odisha

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress during his Odisha visit, accusing the Congress of following policies that, he alleged, had fuelled terrorism. Yogi Adityanath’s pitch was that the country could only remain safe under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing a meeting of BJP’s booth-level workers in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district, Adityanath said the Manmohan Singh government had said minorities have first claim over country’s resources.

“Terrorism is the result of this appeasement. Till the appeasement policy is there, this country cannot be saved. This is why PM Modi said we would work for all classes of people,” said the UP CM.

“Every Indian knows that only Narendra Modi-led government can give befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” he said. The firebrand BJP leader lashed out at previous governments saying earlier forces were asked to wait till terrorists fired but that is not the case anymore.

“The bullets of terrorists do not wait for the bullets of our jawans. But in last 4 and half years of our government everyone know that if anyone plays with the integrity of the nation then they would get a befitting reply and each of the terrorists would be eliminated. The jawans at the borders of our country are giving befitting replies to the terrorists.”

Also read ; ‘Will kill anyone who picks up gun in Kashmir Valley,’ says Army

He hailed 15 Corps commander Lt Gen KS Dhillon, who said in Srinagar on Tuesday that anyone who takes up the gun in Kashmir Valley will be “killed and eliminated”, unless they surrender.

“This statement inspires a new confidence in every Indian. Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists are now dumb-founded. The fight against terrorism is not of an individual, it is of a nation. Every individual of the country should help Modi in this,” he said as he pitched for Modi’s re-election at the polls.

Comparing the achievements of his government to that of Naveen Patnaik government, he said despite not completing 2 years. UP has constructed 20 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana while Naveen Patnaik in last 19 years has completed only 17 lakh houses.

Later addressing another meeting of booth-level workers in Nachuni area of Khurda district, Adityanath accsued the Patnaik government of deliberately not sending the list of beneficiary farmers for the Pradhan Mantri Kishan i Samman Nidhi to Centre.

“The Prime Minister would launch the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Samman Nidhi on February 24 in which farmers would get Rs 6000 per year. But Odisha government is not sending the farmers’ list to Centre. They are scared that if they send the list, then the poor farmers would get money. When Odisha farmers get money, then the Naveen Patnaik government will not be able to fool them.”

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 17:31 IST