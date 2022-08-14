Congress says Modi misusing partition trauma: ‘truth is Savarkar originated…’

Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the “most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles” as India observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day for the first time. In his last year’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi declared August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to recall the sufferings of hundreds of thousands of people during the country’s partition in 1947 which triggered large-scale communal riots. (Also Read | India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM pays tribute to victims)

In a scathing attack on the BJP through a series of tweets, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the tragedy of partition cannot be “misused to fuel hate and prejudice.”

“The real intent of PM to mark Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected,” the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications said in a tweet.

“The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate & prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined”,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha member further asked whether the prime minister would also recall Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s championing of Bengal Partition against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose.

In an obvious reference of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jairam Ramesh said, “The modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation.”

“The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of hate will be defeated.”

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that his family lost over a dozen members during the partition due to the atmosphere created by the “Sangh-League” duet, referring to the RSS and Muslim League.

“PM can do well by apologising for the misdeeds of his ideological forefathers,” Khera tweeted.

