Congress slams govt on ‘lapses’ in Singh’s funeral arrangements

The Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the Union government over both the handling of former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s funeral at Nigambodh Ghat and the continuing uncertainty over his memorial site, alleging a series of protocol breaches and “deliberate disrespect” to India’s first Sikh prime minister. A convoy carrying the mortal remains of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

By late evening, the controversy snowballed into a major political row as senior Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the government of being “hell bent on diminishing Singh’s stature for petty political reasons”, after BJP president JP Nadda alleged it was the Congress that had “tarnished the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office” during Singh’s tenure.

Nadda was reacting to a growing chorus of anger from Congress leader. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera detailed multiple alleged lapses during the ceremony, including restricted media access, inadequate seating for family members, and protocol violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet during the ceremony.

“The disgraceful treatment of a towering statesman exposes the government’s priorities and lack of respect for democratic values,” Khera said in a post on X, highlighting that only Doordarshan was allowed to cover the event, with its coverage focusing primarily on Modi and home minister Amit Shah rather than Singh’s family.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described the government’s decision to conduct the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat as a “total insult” to India’s first Sikh prime minister. “The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a post on X that he made after the ceremony, noted: “It was difficult to see very much, beyond the backs of the heads of assorted dignitaries and close relatives of the departed soul, so it became more of an occasion to reflect on the life and legacy of the late great PM.”

Among the specific allegations raised by the Congress were that only three chairs were arranged in the front row for Singh’s family, with party leaders having to intervene to secure seating for his daughters and other family members. The party also claimed that Modi and his ministers remained seated during crucial moments, including when the national flag was presented to Singh’s widow and during the gun salute.

Venugopal sharpened the attack, stating, “The attempts to cut corners were for all to see, and there were many instances where the family was insulted and the overall dignity and protocol befitting Dr. Singh’s stature was completely lacking.” He added that “India will never forgive the PM and his Government for playing politics over the last rites.”

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the criticism, questioning the BJP government’s inability to provide “even 1,000 square yards of land” for the last rites of a two-term prime minister who was “renowned worldwide.”

According to Khera, Shah’s motorcade disrupted the funeral procession, resulting in family cars being left outside. The situation was reportedly so cramped that Singh’s grandchildren had to “jostle for space” to reach the pyre for performing the last rites.

The first BJP response came through Sambit Patra earlier in the day, who accused the Congress of politicising the issue, before Nadda addressed the issue, reiterating his colleague’s allegation.

Nadda accused the Congress of historical disrespect toward national leaders, stating, “Whether it is Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the country’s first President Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao, Pranab Mukherjee, or Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Congress and the Gandhi family have consistently disrespected these leaders.”

The allegations come against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute over the memorial site. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on Friday written to Modi requesting a dedicated memorial site, noting the precedent of having memorials at the funeral locations of former prime ministers.

The Centre had responded Friday with a statement promising to allocate space for a memorial following due procedures.

Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and was widely respected for his role in liberalising India’s economy as finance minister in 1991, passed away on Thursday at 92. He was accorded a state funeral, though Congress leaders argue the arrangements fell short of the dignity befitting his stature.

The diplomatic implications of the alleged protocol breaches were also highlighted by the Congress, with Khera noting that diplomats were “seated elsewhere and were not visible” during the ceremony. He specifically pointed out that the prime minister “did not stand when the King of Bhutan stood,” suggesting a breach of diplomatic protocol.