Congress slams Modi govt over Indians recruited into Russian Army: ‘Failure to…’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the involvement of Indians in Russia's war against Ukraine.



“Eighty seven Indian youth, faced with the mounting unemployment and hopelessness at home, have joined the Russian Army in the War that Papa was supposed to have stopped. 66 Indian nationals are still pending release from the Russian army – and while the Honourable Minister’s answer doesn’t mention it, eight have lost their lives as well,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.



“The Government’s failure to create employment has led our youth to risk their very lives, for another country, in a war that is not our own. This is a national tragedy,” he added.



8 Indians died fighting in Ukraine war: Centre to Rajya Sabha

Last week, the Centre had told Parliament that eight Indian nationals had died while fighting for the Russian Army in the Ukraine war.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for external affairs, told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question, saying that the exact number of Indian nationals recruited into Russia’s armed forces is not known, though 63 Indians have sought early discharge.

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha that the government is awaiting the release of 69 nationals who were recruited into the Russian army, adding, “We take this issue very very seriously.”

“We should not jump the gun and say Russians are not serious on this matter. I think it is important to hold the Russian government to their word and most important for us, we are not here to score points or enter into debates. We are here to get back those 69 people because Indian citizens should not be serving in the army of foreign countries," he said.



During his visit to Russia last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of Indians being recruited to the Russian Army with Vladimir Putin.

“Prime minister raised this issue very strongly, that we should try and get all Indian nationals back to India as early as possible. There was a sense of a promise from the Russian side on that. Now, the two systems will work on it and see how exactly and expeditiously we can get them back to the country,” then foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra had said.