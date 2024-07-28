‘Congress spreading rumours’: Kedarnath temple trust head says only 23 kg gold used, not 230

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee president, Ajendra Ajay, accused the Congress of spreading false information that 230 kg of gold was used in the Kedarnath Temple. He said that only 23 kg of gold was used, along with a 1,000 kg copper plate, and promised to release the jeweller's tax invoice to prove it. Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth, claimed that 228 kg of gold was missing from Kedarnath, alleging a gold scam. (HT Photo)

The temple management has come under fire after allegations of gold scam in the Shiva temple. Earlier, on July 15, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth, claimed that 228 kg of gold was missing from Kedarnath, alleging a gold scam.

Only 23 kg gold used, not 230 kg: Temple trust head

"We have been saying from the beginning that there was 23 kg of gold in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath and a 1000 kg copper plate was installed in it, but some Congress leaders are spreading propaganda under the conspiracy that 230 kg gold was used in Kedarnath," Ajendra Ajay, the trust head, said.

Ajay accused Congress of spreading these rumors ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Kedarnath, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

“As the Assembly by-elections are to be held in Kedarnath, the Congress people are spreading such propaganda without any facts and evidence. Such unfortunate and condemnable allegations are being made by the Congress and its supporters only to create a sensation,” he added.

Kedarnath is one of the four sacred Hindu shrines of the Char Dham, along with Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

In response to allegations of a ₹1.25 billion scam related to the gold plating of the sanctum sanctorum at Kedarnath temple, the Uttarakhand government last month formed a panel to investigate the matter.

The state's tourism, religion, and culture minister, Satpal Maharaj, has directed Harichandra Semwal, the secretary of culture and religious affairs, to form a high-level inquiry committee.

This committee, chaired by the Garhwal commissioner, will include technical experts and goldsmiths to thoroughly investigate the matter.