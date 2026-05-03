Congress' Sunny Joseph eyes another term from Peravoor in 2026 Kerala polls

Sunny Joseph is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Kerala and a prominent political figure in the state, representing the Peravoor constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Sunny is president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and one of the star campaigners of Congress in Kerala.

Congress-led UDF candidate Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor constituency (ANI Video Grab)

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He has served multiple terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and has held key organisational roles within the Congress party, contributing significantly to party activities and legislative debates.

Sunny has been associated with the Indian National Congress for decades and has played an active role in strengthening the party at both the constituency and state levels. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he defeated CPI(M) candidate C Raghunathan by a margin of 3,172 votes. For the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, he is again contesting from the Peravoor constituency, seeking to retain his seat.

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5 Key Facts about Sunny Joseph

Sunny Joseph represents the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district and has been elected as an MLA multiple times. He won the seat in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections and retained it in 2021, defeating his nearest rival from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), reflecting his strong voter base in the constituency.

Kerala Assembly elections and retained it in 2021, defeating his nearest rival from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), reflecting his strong voter base in the constituency. Born in Kannur district, Sunny Joseph has a background in law and public service. Before entering active politics, he worked as an advocate, which contributed to his understanding of legal and administrative matters in governance.

He began his political career through the Indian National Congress and gradually rose within the party ranks. Over the years, he has held various responsibilities within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), strengthening his position as a senior party leader.

He has been actively involved in legislative proceedings in the Kerala Assembly, often raising issues related to development, infrastructure, and public welfare in his constituency and across the state.

As a Congress leader from Kannur, a district known for intense political competition between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Sunny Joseph has remained a key figure in maintaining the party’s presence in the region.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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