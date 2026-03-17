Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates | Full list
The list shows key leaders, with Sunny Joseph from Peravoor and V D Satheesan from Paravur set to contest in Kerala polls.
The Congress party on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.
The list shows several prominent leaders, with state party president Sunny Joseph set to contest from Peravoor. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been fielded from Paravur, while Chandy Oommen will contest from Puthuppally.
Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been named as the candidate from Haripad, and Ramya Haridas will contest from Chirayinkeezhu. Veteran leader K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Vattiyoorkavu.
Full list of 55 candidates and their constituencies:
1. Adv. Sajeev Joseph – Irikkur
2. Abdul Rasheed – Dharmadam
3. K.P. Saju – Thalassery
4. Adv. Sunny Joseph – Peravoor
5. Ms. Usha Vijayan – Mananthavady - ST
6. I.C. Balakrishnan – Sulthanbathery - ST
7. Adv. T. Siddique – Kalpetta
8. K.M. Abhijith – Nadapuram
9. Adv. K. Praveen Kumar – Quilandy
10. V T Sooraj – Balusseri - SC
11. Mrs. Vidhya Balakrishnan – Elathur
12. Adv. K. Jayanth – Kozhikode North
13. Aryadan Shoukath – Nilambur
14. A.P. Anil Kumar – Wandoor - SC
15. V S Joy – Thavanur
16. Noushad Ali – Ponnani
17. V.T. Balram – Thrithala
18. Mrs. K.A. Tulsi – Kongad - SC
19. A. Suresh – Malampuzha
20. Ramesh Pisharody – Palakkad
21. K.C. Subramanian – Tarur - SC
22. Adv. Sumesh Achuthan – Chittur
23. T. Thankappan – Nenmara
24. K.N. Febin – Alathur
25. T.N. Prathapan – Manalur
26. Adv. Shaji J Kodankandath – Ollur
27. Rajan J Pallan – Thrissur
28. Adv. Sunil Laloor – Nattika - SC
29. T.M Nazar – Kaipamangalam
30. K. M Babu Raj – Puthukkad
31. Saneesh Kumar Joseph – Chalakudy
32. O.J. Janeesh – Kodungallur
33. Roji M. John – Angamaly
34. Anwar Sadath – Aluva
35. V.D. Satheesan – Paravur
36. T.J. Vinod – Ernakulam
37. Mrs. Uma Thomas – Thrikkakara
38. V.P. Sajeendran – Kunnathunad - SC
39. Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan – Muvattupuzha
40. K. Binu – Vaikom - SC
41. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – Kottayam
42. Chandy Oommen – Puthuppally
43. Mrs. Shanimol Usman – Aroor
44. K. R. Rajendra Prasad – Cherthala
45. Ramesh Chennithala – Haripad
46. Ms. Adv. Muthara Raj – Mavelikkara - SC
47. C.R. Mahesh – Karunagappally
48. Mrs. Adv. P. Aisha Potty – Kottarakkara
49. Jyothikumar Chamakkala – Pathanapuram
50. P.C. Vishnunadh – Kundara
51. Mrs. Adv. Bindhu Krishna – Kollam
52. Sooraj Ravi – Chathannoor
53. Ms. Ramya Haridas – Chiraninkeezhu - SC
54. K. Muraleedharan – Vattiyoorkavu
55. M. Vincent – Kovalam
The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Kerala Assembly elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirming that the Model Code of Conduct would come into force with immediate effect.
The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4.