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    Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates | Full list

    The list shows key leaders, with Sunny Joseph from Peravoor and V D Satheesan from Paravur set to contest in Kerala polls. 

    Published on: Mar 17, 2026 6:44 PM IST
    Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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    The Congress party on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.

    The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)
    The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

    The list shows several prominent leaders, with state party president Sunny Joseph set to contest from Peravoor. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been fielded from Paravur, while Chandy Oommen will contest from Puthuppally.

    Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been named as the candidate from Haripad, and Ramya Haridas will contest from Chirayinkeezhu. Veteran leader K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Vattiyoorkavu.

    Full list of 55 candidates and their constituencies:

    1. Adv. Sajeev Joseph – Irikkur

    2. Abdul Rasheed – Dharmadam

    3. K.P. Saju – Thalassery

    4. Adv. Sunny Joseph – Peravoor

    5. Ms. Usha Vijayan – Mananthavady - ST

    6. I.C. Balakrishnan – Sulthanbathery - ST

    7. Adv. T. Siddique – Kalpetta

    8. K.M. Abhijith – Nadapuram

    9. Adv. K. Praveen Kumar – Quilandy

    10. V T Sooraj – Balusseri - SC

    11. Mrs. Vidhya Balakrishnan – Elathur

    12. Adv. K. Jayanth – Kozhikode North

    13. Aryadan Shoukath – Nilambur

    14. A.P. Anil Kumar – Wandoor - SC

    15. V S Joy – Thavanur

    16. Noushad Ali – Ponnani

    17. V.T. Balram – Thrithala

    18. Mrs. K.A. Tulsi – Kongad - SC

    19. A. Suresh – Malampuzha

    20. Ramesh Pisharody – Palakkad

    21. K.C. Subramanian – Tarur - SC

    22. Adv. Sumesh Achuthan – Chittur

    23. T. Thankappan – Nenmara

    24. K.N. Febin – Alathur

    25. T.N. Prathapan – Manalur

    26. Adv. Shaji J Kodankandath – Ollur

    27. Rajan J Pallan – Thrissur

    28. Adv. Sunil Laloor – Nattika - SC

    29. T.M Nazar – Kaipamangalam

    30. K. M Babu Raj – Puthukkad

    31. Saneesh Kumar Joseph – Chalakudy

    32. O.J. Janeesh – Kodungallur

    33. Roji M. John – Angamaly

    34. Anwar Sadath – Aluva

    35. V.D. Satheesan – Paravur

    36. T.J. Vinod – Ernakulam

    37. Mrs. Uma Thomas – Thrikkakara

    38. V.P. Sajeendran – Kunnathunad - SC

    39. Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan – Muvattupuzha

    40. K. Binu – Vaikom - SC

    41. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – Kottayam

    42. Chandy Oommen – Puthuppally

    43. Mrs. Shanimol Usman – Aroor

    44. K. R. Rajendra Prasad – Cherthala

    45. Ramesh Chennithala – Haripad

    46. Ms. Adv. Muthara Raj – Mavelikkara - SC

    47. C.R. Mahesh – Karunagappally

    48. Mrs. Adv. P. Aisha Potty – Kottarakkara

    49. Jyothikumar Chamakkala – Pathanapuram

    50. P.C. Vishnunadh – Kundara

    51. Mrs. Adv. Bindhu Krishna – Kollam

    52. Sooraj Ravi – Chathannoor

    53. Ms. Ramya Haridas – Chiraninkeezhu - SC

    54. K. Muraleedharan – Vattiyoorkavu

    55. M. Vincent – Kovalam

    The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Kerala Assembly elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirming that the Model Code of Conduct would come into force with immediate effect.

    The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4.

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    News/India News/Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Announces First List Of 55 Candidates | Full List
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