Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates | Full list

The Congress party on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

The list shows several prominent leaders, with state party president Sunny Joseph set to contest from Peravoor. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been fielded from Paravur, while Chandy Oommen will contest from Puthuppally.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been named as the candidate from Haripad, and Ramya Haridas will contest from Chirayinkeezhu. Veteran leader K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Vattiyoorkavu.

Full list of 55 candidates and their constituencies: 1. Adv. Sajeev Joseph – Irikkur

2. Abdul Rasheed – Dharmadam

3. K.P. Saju – Thalassery

4. Adv. Sunny Joseph – Peravoor

5. Ms. Usha Vijayan – Mananthavady - ST

6. I.C. Balakrishnan – Sulthanbathery - ST

7. Adv. T. Siddique – Kalpetta

8. K.M. Abhijith – Nadapuram

9. Adv. K. Praveen Kumar – Quilandy

10. V T Sooraj – Balusseri - SC

11. Mrs. Vidhya Balakrishnan – Elathur

12. Adv. K. Jayanth – Kozhikode North

13. Aryadan Shoukath – Nilambur

14. A.P. Anil Kumar – Wandoor - SC

15. V S Joy – Thavanur

16. Noushad Ali – Ponnani

17. V.T. Balram – Thrithala

18. Mrs. K.A. Tulsi – Kongad - SC

19. A. Suresh – Malampuzha

20. Ramesh Pisharody – Palakkad

21. K.C. Subramanian – Tarur - SC

22. Adv. Sumesh Achuthan – Chittur

23. T. Thankappan – Nenmara

24. K.N. Febin – Alathur

25. T.N. Prathapan – Manalur

26. Adv. Shaji J Kodankandath – Ollur

27. Rajan J Pallan – Thrissur

28. Adv. Sunil Laloor – Nattika - SC

29. T.M Nazar – Kaipamangalam

30. K. M Babu Raj – Puthukkad

31. Saneesh Kumar Joseph – Chalakudy

32. O.J. Janeesh – Kodungallur

33. Roji M. John – Angamaly

34. Anwar Sadath – Aluva

35. V.D. Satheesan – Paravur

36. T.J. Vinod – Ernakulam

37. Mrs. Uma Thomas – Thrikkakara

38. V.P. Sajeendran – Kunnathunad - SC

39. Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan – Muvattupuzha

40. K. Binu – Vaikom - SC

41. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – Kottayam

42. Chandy Oommen – Puthuppally

43. Mrs. Shanimol Usman – Aroor

44. K. R. Rajendra Prasad – Cherthala

45. Ramesh Chennithala – Haripad

46. Ms. Adv. Muthara Raj – Mavelikkara - SC

47. C.R. Mahesh – Karunagappally

48. Mrs. Adv. P. Aisha Potty – Kottarakkara

49. Jyothikumar Chamakkala – Pathanapuram

50. P.C. Vishnunadh – Kundara

51. Mrs. Adv. Bindhu Krishna – Kollam

52. Sooraj Ravi – Chathannoor

53. Ms. Ramya Haridas – Chiraninkeezhu - SC

54. K. Muraleedharan – Vattiyoorkavu

55. M. Vincent – Kovalam

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Kerala Assembly elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirming that the Model Code of Conduct would come into force with immediate effect.

The dates declared by the EC are-polling on April 9 and counting of votes on May 4.