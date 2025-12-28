Congress to allot up to 50 per cent seats to women, youth in Kerala Assembly polls: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday said the Congress would allocate more seats to women and youth in the upcoming Assembly elections. Kochi: Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan addresses a press conference over Sabarimala gold plating row, in Kochi, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (PTI)

In an interview to a national daily, Satheesan had said that up to 50 per cent of the party’s seats in the Assembly election would be allotted to women and young candidates.

Clarifying his remarks to reporters here, Satheesan said the decision was in line with the policy of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to give greater representation to women and youth, up to 50 per cent.

“We are responsible for implementing this direction and we will do so,” he said. He said the move did not mean that senior leaders would be sidelined.

“There should be more opportunities for the younger generation. All of us came up in the same way. Can we decide that those who come after us should not get an opportunity?” he asked. Satheesan said the national leadership wished to provide more opportunities for young leaders to keep the party active.

“There will be changes, but that does not mean senior leaders will be denied chances,” he said. He added that the decision was taken by the AICC and that no senior leader had left the party because of it. “Their experience and advice will be taken. Those among them who are capable of contesting will be included,” he said.