Congress to hold CWC meeting on March 12 to firm up Lok Sabha election strategy

The Congress Working Committee is set to meet on March 12 in Ahmedabad to firm up its election strategy for the Lok Sabha polls. This will be followed by a public rally.

The party is set to have its screening committee meeting on March 8 as part of its candidate selection exercise.

The shortlisted names of probable candidates will be discussed in the meeting, and then submitted to party’s central election committee, headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, for approval.

The first list of Congress candidates is likely to be announced in the second week of March.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi had met the state party chiefs and general secretaries to review preparations for the general elections.

Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been attacking the Narendra Modi government on issues such as alleged corruption in Rafale fighter deal, unemployment, farmers’ distress and others.

Recently, he has attacked the Modi government for politicising the IAF attack on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot which was carried out in response to the Pulwama suicide bomb attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 personnel.

Among the poll promises, Rahul has said his party would guarantee a minimum income to the poor if it comes to power.

The party has announced farm loan waivers in states where it is in power — Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

The party is also in talks with various regional parties across the country to firm up alliances and has roped in quite a few. However, in Delhi, party unit chief and former chief minister, Sheila Dikshit said there will be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:18 IST