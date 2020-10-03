Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5

india

The Congress party will hold nationwide agitation against the Hathras gang-rape incident on October 5.

This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced to visit Bul Gargi village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four dominant-caste men on September 14, with his party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other supporters.

She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He will be visiting to meet the Dalit victim’s family members who have claimed that after her death police did not allow the family to bring the body home and cremated it forcefully.

On Thursday as well, Gandhi’s siblings tried to march towards the village but were stopped by the police citing Section 144 imposed in the area. During the scuffle with police, Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and could be seen falling on the ground in videos.

The case has caused massive outrage across the country and prompted calls for the resignation of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The opposition leaders and activists have criticised the way state police are handling the matter.