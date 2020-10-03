e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5

Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5

On September 14, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four dominant-caste men in Bul Gargi village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital i New Delhi on Tuesday.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during his march to Hathras.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during his march to Hathras.(PTI)
         

The Congress party will hold nationwide agitation against the Hathras gang-rape incident on October 5.

This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced to visit Bul Gargi village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four dominant-caste men on September 14, with his party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other supporters.

She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official

He will be visiting to meet the Dalit victim’s family members who have claimed that after her death police did not allow the family to bring the body home and cremated it forcefully.

On Thursday as well, Gandhi’s siblings tried to march towards the village but were stopped by the police citing Section 144 imposed in the area. During the scuffle with police, Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and could be seen falling on the ground in videos.

The case has caused massive outrage across the country and prompted calls for the resignation of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The opposition leaders and activists have criticised the way state police are handling the matter.

tags
top news
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In