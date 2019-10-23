Congress to launch agitation against Centre’s economic policies on Nov 5

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:54 IST

New Delhi The Congress will launch a nationwide campaign on November 5 against what it describes as “anti-people economic policies and decisions” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The campaign will culminate with protests in the capital on November 15, Congress general secretary incharge of the organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement. The concluding programme is likely to be attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The decision to hold countrywide protests was taken at a meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, general secretaries and leaders in-charge of states, party chief ministers, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders on September 12 and 13.

In another development, Sonia Gandhi will discuss the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excluded over 1.9 million people of Assam’s population, or 6% of the state’s population, with senior party leaders on Friday. On the same day, she will also chair a meeting of a committee of senior leaders on important issues.

Later that day, senior leaders will convene to discuss critical issues and the strategies and responses of the Congress to them. The nullification of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the economic downturn are some of the expected topics of discussion.

Separately, the Congress president has dissolved the entire Gujarat unit of the party though state chief Amit Chavda will continue to hold his post.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:54 IST