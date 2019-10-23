e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Congress to launch agitation against Centre’s economic policies on Nov 5

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi The Congress will launch a nationwide campaign on November 5 against what it describes as “anti-people economic policies and decisions” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The campaign will culminate with protests in the capital on November 15, Congress general secretary incharge of the organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement. The concluding programme is likely to be attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The decision to hold countrywide protests was taken at a meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, general secretaries and leaders in-charge of states, party chief ministers, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders on September 12 and 13.

In another development, Sonia Gandhi will discuss the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excluded over 1.9 million people of Assam’s population, or 6% of the state’s population, with senior party leaders on Friday. On the same day, she will also chair a meeting of a committee of senior leaders on important issues.

Later that day, senior leaders will convene to discuss critical issues and the strategies and responses of the Congress to them. The nullification of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the economic downturn are some of the expected topics of discussion.

Separately, the Congress president has dissolved the entire Gujarat unit of the party though state chief Amit Chavda will continue to hold his post.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:54 IST

top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News