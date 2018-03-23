 Congress to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt next week | india news | Hindustan Times
Congress to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt next week

The no-confidence motion will be moved by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching out to other opposition parties to garner support for it.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2018 17:40 IST
Agencies
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha.
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

The Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha and is expected to do so on Tuesday, sources in the party said on Friday.

The party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence, the sources added.

The motion will be moved by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching out to other opposition parties to garner support for the motion, they said.

The TDP and the YSR Congress have moved no-confidence motions but these have not been taken up as the House has not been in session.

The notices for the Motion of No-Confidence had been given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.

The AIADMK and the TRS have been paralysing the House with protests, pressing for their demands for setting of Cauvery Water Management Board and increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana.

