e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress urges NBSA to regulate TV debates

Congress urges NBSA to regulate TV debates

The request comes in the wake of the death of Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, who suffered a heart attack hours after participating in a TV debate on August 12

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 03:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi was part f the delegation tat held a virtual meeting with the NBSA chairperson.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi was part f the delegation tat held a virtual meeting with the NBSA chairperson.(ANI File Photo)
         

A Congress delegation on Wednesday urged the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) to strictly enforce a code of conduct to curb the “sensationalist, slanderous and toxic nature” of televised debates and ensure that they do not become a platform to spread acrimony.

The delegation, comprising spokespersons Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jaiveer Shergill, and party secretary Pranav Jha, held a virtual meeting with NBSA chairperson Justice (retd) AK Sikri and other members, and urged them to issue an advisory to all the mOn behalf of the Congress delegation, Singhvi argued that media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct. edia houses in this regard. The meeting followed a representation filed by Shergill on August 14 in the wake of the death of his party colleague Rajiv Tyagi, who suffered a heart attack hours after participating in a TV debate on August 12.

On behalf of the Congress delegation, Singhvi argued that media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) holds the authority to ensure compliance with its guidelines and instructions, he said.

“The TRP paradigm drives the sensational, slanderous and sardonic debate panels. There is an eminent need for adherence to the code of conduct and need for institutional reform in India with respect to holding of TV debates,” Singhvi said.

tags
top news
16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
US, Brazil, India push Covid-19 cases past 22 million-mark
US, Brazil, India push Covid-19 cases past 22 million-mark
India building new road to Ladakh to facilitate troop movement: Report
India building new road to Ladakh to facilitate troop movement: Report
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In