e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Congress government worked on 3Ds in Haryana- ‘Darbari, Damad, Damad Ke Dalal’, says Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that Bhupinder Singh Hooda government was marked by corruption and the goondaism took place in the Indian National Lok Dal government led by Om Prakash Chautala.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Panipat, Haryana
Karad: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, in Karad, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_13_2019_000147B)
Karad: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, in Karad, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_13_2019_000147B)(Photo: PTI)
         

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted the Congress over land deals involving Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, saying that her party’s government in Haryana worked on the principle of three Ds - Government of “darbaris” (courtiers), Government of “Damad” (son-in-law) and Government of “Damad Ke Dalal” (brokers of son-in-law).

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that Bhupinder Singh Hooda government was marked by corruption and the goondaism took place in the Indian National Lok Dal government led by Om Prakash Chautala.

“The Congress government worked on the principle of 3Ds - a government of courtiers, a government of son-in-law and of brokers of son-in-law. The sin of giving the land of farmers of Haryana to the son-in-law of Delhi Durbar was committed by Hoodaji,” said Shah.

“Do you want a corrupt government, a government which works for the son-law of Gandhi family or you want a corruption-free government. If you want a government committed to the development, then re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar government under the leadership of Modiji,” he said. Shah said that Haryana was free of “goondaism and “corruption” under the BJP government and all sections were making progress.

The BJP chief raised questions over the performance of the Hooda government for 10 years till 2014 and challenged him for a debate.

He said the BJP-led government has done better in five years as compared to 50 years of the Congress rule.

Shah said Haryana got Rs 22,900 crore under the 13th Finance Commission when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre and got over Rs 1.17 lakh crore under 15th Finance Commission when the BJP-led NDA government was at the Centre.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:02 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News