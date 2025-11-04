'Congress' yuvraj is raising questions on Chhath Maiya': Yogi Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said that just as the Congress questioned Lord Ram and the Ram Temple, its 'yuvraj' is now raising questions on Chhath Maiya. Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul questioned Chhath Maiya the same way Congress raised questions about Lord Ram and Ram Temple. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Addressing an election rally in Samastipur, CM Yogi said, "...Under PM Modi's leadership, there is development in Bihar. But RJD and Congress do not have Bihar's development on their agenda. The way Congress raised questions about Lord Ram and Ram Temple, the same way Congress' 'yuvraj' is raising questions on Chhath Maiya..."

This comes after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Darbhanga, said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja.

"PM Modi said that he will bathe on the Yamuna for Chhath. The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either get sick or die. No one can go inside. The water is so dirty that if you enter it, you would get sick or get an infection. But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections. A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it. The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)