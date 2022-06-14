Congress's 4 questions to centre as Rahul Gandhi quizzed in National Herald case

The Congress on Tuesday raised four questions for the central government ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day. Randeep Surjewala mentioned leaders of the BJP-ruled Assam and Karnataka - Himanta Biswa Sarma and BS Yediyurappa - among others and said that action was not taken in the ED cases filed against these leaders when they joined the BJP. The central probe agency, Surjewala claimed, has become the "election management department" of the Modi government.

Asking four questions, the Congress spokesperson further said: "Why is only Congress and Rahul Gandhi being targeted by the BJP?" "Is it an attempt to suppress the voice raising questions for people?" "Has Rahul Gandhi become an obstacle for the government to benefit capitalists?" "The BJP government is spending thousands of crores, putting 40-50 ministers at work to put pressure on Rahul Gandhi. Why?"

"Understand the chronology, the Modi government - in panic - has hit out at a voice of integrity in garb of the ED. This is an attack on the ED. This is an attack on the voice that's raising people' issues. "

The Congress on Monday launched a nationwide "Satyagrah" protest as dramatic scenes unfolded in the national capital with Rahul Gandhi leading a march to the ED office, top party leaders being detained for hours and barricades being set up in various parts of the city.

For the second day, security remains tight near the party headquarters.

The National Herald case pertains to the allegations of misappropriation of funds in transactions between Young India - backed by the Gandhis - and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the daily launched by former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru.

