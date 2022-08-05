Congress's ‘anti-inflation’ protest today amid ED probe in National Herald case

A nationwide “anti-inflation” protest - dubbed as ‘Halla Bol’ - will be held by the Congress on Friday amid opposition attacks on the government over the rise in the price of essentials. Last week, the party had said in a statement that its elected representatives will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march to mark their protest in Delhi, adding that senior leaders will also take part in the “Prime Minister House Gherao” rally.

Friday’s protest comes amid questioning of the Gandhis and Congress leaders by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The probe agency has also stepped up searches in the midst of the intensifying investigation. Last week, Rahul Gandhi was among several top leaders who were detained as demonstrations were carried out as Sonia Gandhi was being questioned.

On Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge - leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha - was quizzed for more than six hours. He and his party colleague - Jairam Ramesh - pointed out that he had to host dinner for Margaret Alva, the opposition-backed candidate for elections for the Vice Presidential polls.

Meanwhile, price rise has been a matter that the opposition has been bringing up constantly with the monsoon session of the parliament underway. Both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - have seen suspensions due to what has been called as the unruly behaviour of the opposition members.

Earlier this week, finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman - addressing the Lok Sabha - in a reply to the debate over price rise in the Lok Sabha - said: “Global agencies have ranked India's economy high. We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs and state governments- have played their role."

“So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy,” she had underlined.

Gearing up for the Friday protest, Congress units nationwide have been tweeting. "We are not frightened, Congress will continue to raise the voice of every class of people that bears the attack of the 'Modi-Made Disaster'. Tomorrow, There will be 'Halla Bol' Against the rising inflation, unemployment, and heavy GST levied on India. (sic)," read a post by Haryana Youth Congress on Thursday.

"Tomorrow there will be a Halla Bol... Against rising inflation, unemployment and the GST on the plate. Raise the voice of the people, come with the Congress. Silly Modinomics,” tweeted Himachal Pradesh Congress.

