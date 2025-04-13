Menu Explore
Congress's 'Muslim appeasement' could turn Karnataka into Bengal, says BJP leader

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 07:43 PM IST

The BJP MP described the state government's move to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts as an "appeasement tactic."

Alleging that Hindus are being forced to flee from the violence-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal due to the "dangerous politics of appeasement" by the state government, BJP leader PC Mohan on Sunday said the Karnataka Congress' "appeasement tactics" could lead to a similar fate here.

BJP leader PC Mohan on Sunday said the Karnataka Congress' "appeasement tactics" could lead to a similar fate in Karnataka.(X)
The Bengaluru Central MP also called on Hindus to "wake up," describing the state government's move to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts as an "appeasement tactic."

"What’s happening in Murshidabad is a direct result of the West Bengal State Government’s dangerous politics of appeasement, forcing Hindus to flee. Karnataka Congress’s appeasement tactics, like 4 per cent Muslim reservation in government contracts, could lead to the same fate. Wake up, Hindus!" Mohan claimed on 'X.'

Mohan also shared a purported video showing people fleeing Murshidabad with their families and belongings.

Violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have resulted in the deaths of three people.

The 'Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025' was passed by the legislature last month, reserving 4 per cent of contracts for Muslims in civil works valued up to 2 crore and in goods/services procurement contracts up to 1 crore.

The Governor’s assent is now required for the Bill to become an Act.

