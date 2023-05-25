Congress's ‘phone call’ dig at Mayawati for her tweet on Parliament launch row

The Congress party on Thursday took a swipe at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for her stance on the ongoing controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alluding that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has received a phone call from the ruling BJP. Congress's social media head Supriya Shrinate said the “picture of the alliance in UP has become a bit more clear,” apparently alleging a tacit understanding between the BJP and BSP. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.(ANI)

“It seems that the phone call has reached Behenji. BSP supremo Mayawati ji in the field in defence of Modi government. The picture of the alliance in UP has become a bit more clear,” Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday called the opposition parties' boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi "unfair" as she welcomed the forthcoming event. The BSP chief said, however, she will not be attending the inauguration due to some other commitments, even though she has received an invitation.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the BSP supremo said, "Be it the government of Congress party or now the BJP at the centre, the BSP has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest. Rising above party politics and looking at it in this context, the party also supported the inauguration of the new building of the parliament on May 28, it is welcomed."

She also said the opposition parties' insistence that the new building be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu was "unfair."

"The government has made it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with the respect of a tribal woman. They should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed," she said.

"I have received the invitation for the programme dedicated to the country, that is, the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building for which I thank and extend my best wishes. But due to my pre-scheduled engagement regarding the continuous review meetings of the party, I will not be able to attend the function," she said.

