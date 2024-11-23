Congress's Rameshwar Oraon leads AJSU's Neru Shanti Bhagat from Lohardaga seat

Congress's Rameshwar Oraon is leading by over 16,000 votes in the Lohardaga (ST) seat. After 11 of 18 rounds, Oraon has more than 61,000 votes, while AJSU's Neru Bhagat trails with around 44,000 votes. Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon.

The political fate of key political leaders in Jharkhand including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rameshwar Oraon and BJP President Babulal Marandi will be decided on Saturday as the election results will be announced today.

Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress party is contesting from Lohardaga (ST) seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Voting in Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

ALSO READ- BJP's Babulal Marandi leading against JMM's Nijamuddin Ansari from Dhanwar seat

About Rameshwar Oraon

Veteran leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), Rameshwar Oraon is contesting from Lohardaga (ST) seat. He served as the Finance Minister of Jharkhand and was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.

Oraon is a former Indian Police Service officer of the 1972 batch and a recipient of the President's Police Medal. He resigned from the service in 2004 to contest the general election and won on a Congress ticket.

Rameshwar Oraon has zero criminal cases against him and possesses total assets or net worth of ₹42.2 crore with ₹2.4 crore movable assets and ₹39.8 crore immovable assets. He has ₹19.4 lac in liabilities.

Follow- Election Results 2024 LIVE

AJSUP's Neru Shanti Bhagat is up against Rameshwar Oraon

Neru Shanti Bhagat of the All Jharkhand Students Union Party contested the Jharkhand Assembly elections against Congress's Rameshwar Oraon.

59-year-old Neru Shanti Bhagat studied until 12th standard and has zero criminal cases against him. Bhagat possesses total assets or net worth of ₹36.4 lac, with ₹14.4 lac movable assets and ₹22 lac immovable assets. She has ₹3.8 lac in liabilities. Professionally, Neru Shanti Bhagat is a politician and social worker.

Follow- Jharkhand election result live

Lohardaga assembly constituency

Lohardaga is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, which went to polls on November 13. In the 2019 elections, Rameshwar Oraon of the Indian National Congress won the Lohardaga (ST) seat.

In the 2014 elections, Kamal Kishore Bhagat from the AJSU Party claimed victory in the Lohardaga (ST) constituency. Similarly, in the 2009 elections, Kamal Kishore Bhagat, representing the AJSU, also won the Lohardaga (ST) seat.