Congress's 'Varun Gandhi' jibe after Assam CM Himanta Sarma's ‘sardar of duplicate’ remark

The Congress has hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for questioning the legitimacy of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi and her family members using the ‘Gandhi’ surname.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI file)

While Sarma called the Gandhi family members as “sardar (leader) of duplicates”, the Congress questioned how someone’s surname can be a cause of concern for Assam when it is faced with more pressing problems and asked him to concentrate on solving those first.

Addressing the concluding day of the two-day national executive of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Sarma said, “I have told them (Gandhis) that you are the ‘sardar of duplicates’. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji gave us Independence and they grabbed the surname. All are duplicate Gandhis.”

“I researched for long by which formula Indira, Rahul, Rajiv and Priyanka became Gandhi, but I couldn’t find it. India’s first scam was with their surname,” Sarma alleged.

The Assam CM added that if some dacoit were to use the Gandhi surname, it would not make him a sage. “My humble request to Rahul Gandhi ji, please leave your duplicate surname as it is not original,” Sarma, who resigned from the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP, said.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Apurba Bhattacharyya said, “Such words are unbecoming of a chief minister. Who is he to comment on whether Rahul ji is worthy of the Gandhi surname or not? Does it concern the state’s problems in any way? How can someone’s surname be a problem for the state?”

Bhattacharyya said there are multitudes of problems facing the state and the chief minister should focus on them.

“Along with being the CM, he also holds the Home portfolio. When the police are talking about acting tough against corruption, its SP-level officer is being arrested for misdoings. The CM should first focus on solving the state’s problems and not engage in tactics to divert public attention,” the Congress leader added.

While investigating an alleged extortion case, the Assam CID arrested 10 people, including SP and DSP level police officers, in Bajali district recently.

Sharing a video clip of Sarma's statement, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote on X (formally Twitter), “Here, chief minister of Assam @himantabiswa is questioning @varungandhi80’s right to have the Gandhi surname.”

Another Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the same clip and said, “You got your name from your father Shri Kailash Nath Sarma ji, right? Similarly, Rajiv ji had an affair with his father Feroze Gandhi and the same happened with his grandson too.”

Sarma, meanwhile, also slammed the Congress for using the word ‘INDIA’ as the acronym for the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, claiming that the grand old party uses India and Bharat as per its political convenience.

