Cong's Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after his car meets with accident in Hisar

Apr 09, 2023

The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, who had tested positive for Covid on January 22, has 3,02,000 followers and follows 329 people on Twitter. (HT File)

The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When contacted, Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe."

"I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

