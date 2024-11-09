Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Conmen dupe businessman of 45,000 via fake Facebook profile of Bhopal top cop; arrested

ByHT News Desk
Nov 09, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Bhopal crime branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Patel told PTI that police would seek custody of the suspects to further investigate their methods.

Two people were taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly fabricating fake social media profiles of the Bhopal police commissioner and defrauding people, the police said.

The accused allegedly curated fake profiles using the name and image of Bhopal Police Commissioner. (File)
The accused allegedly curated fake profiles using the name and image of Bhopal Police Commissioner. (File)

The accused have been identified as Shakeel Mohammed and Sunil Prajapat. They reportedly established fraudulent profiles on Facebook, one of them included Bhopal's top cop.

The accused were apprehended in Alwar, Rajasthan, PTI reported quoting an official.

READ | ‘Taunting wife, not allowing her to watch TV cannot be cruelty’, says Bombay high court

Bhopal crime branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Patel told PTI that police would seek custody of the suspects to further investigate their methods.

According to PTI, the two accused were also wanted by the Karnataka police for similar offences involving the impersonation of a superintendent of police online.

They allegedly curated fake profiles using the name and image of Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra to deceive the public.

Impersonating profiles: What is the scam

The scam was uncovered on November 5 when a 48-year-old businessman reported the incident to the cybercrime cell, claiming he was swindled out of 45,000 by someone using a profile showcasing the commissioner in uniform.

The complainant recounted that he received a Facebook message indicating that the police chief was selling his old furniture, prompting him to pay through an online QR code.

READ | UP: NEET aspirant held hostage in flat for six months, allegedly raped by 2 teachers

According to a crime branch release, authorities have recovered four mobile phones, three SIM cards, and 5,000 in cash from the accused.

In another incident, two people have complained to the police here that they have collectively lost about 95 lakh to cyber fraudsters after they fell prey to fake videos allegedly featuring two top businessmen.

READ | 1 killed, 1 injured in two firing incidents within 10 minutes in Northeast Delhi

In both cases, the complainants didn't check the authenticity of the alleged videos and ended up clicking some suspicious links which led them to fake websites created by fraudsters to cheat people and make money on promises of giving them higher returns, they said on Monday.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //