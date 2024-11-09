1 killed, 1 injured in two firing incidents within 10 minutes in Northeast Delhi

Three persons fired at two locations in northeast Delhi within ten minutes, killing a man and injuring another person during the early hours of Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The accused fired at Welcome's Kabir Nagar, fled in a scooter and fired at a house in Jyoti Nagar as well.

Police said the first accused fired at a person in Welcome's Kabir Nagar around 1 am. The accused looted the victim's scooter, rode to neighbouring Jyoti Nagar and fired at a house.

A police team was rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

The team found three empty cartridges and a motorcycle lying on the roadside. Upon initial enquiry, the police found that the motorcycle belonged to one of the accused, who fled the area with the help of a scooter belonging to one of the victims.

The victims of the first firing incident have been identified as Nadeem (alias Bobby) and Shahnawaz. Both were taken to a nearby hospital after the firing, but the doctors declared Nadeem as dead on arrival. Shahnawaz is reportedly recovering from serious bullet injuries.

The police said another PCR call was received at 1.26 am from neighbouring Jyoti Nagar. The caller, identified as Rahul, alerted the police that scooter-borne men fired at his house.

Police reached the area and found six empty and a live cartridge at the scene of the firing. Nobody was harmed in the second firing, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Welcome Police Station, and an FIR has also been registered in Jyoti Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said the three suspects had been apprehended in the case and are being interrogated. The accused were apprehended from Jyoti Nagar.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a financial dispute of ₹10,000 with victim Nadeem. His friend Shahnawaz was also injured in his leg as he was standing nearby.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the shooting at both places.

(With PTI inputs)