Delhi man, teenage nephew celebrating Diwali shot dead

A 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew celebrating Diwali at their home in northeast Delhi’s Bihari Colony were killed after a man fired at them on the instructions of a person on a scooter. CCTV footage showed the person touching Akash Sharma’s feet before the assailant chased and fired at him as he walked back home. Police said they were probing the double murder from personal enmity and property dispute angles. (HT PHOTO)

Rishabh, Sharma’s nephew, is seen running after assailants before he is shot. A 1.35-minute video clip of the double murder went viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The clip shows Sharma helping Rishabh, 16, place firecrackers in the lane outside their house when the person stops his scooter near him. Another person is seen walking along the scooter before shooting.

Police said they were probing the double murder case from personal enmity and property dispute angles. Sharma’s family members told police that Rishabh was shot in his neck when he caught hold of the assailant’s weapon. Sharma’s 10-year-old was inside the house when he suffered a bullet in his hand.

Deputy police commissioner Prashant Gautam said the Farsh Bazar police station was informed about the firing incident in Bihari Colony around 8.30pm on Thursday. A team rushed to the scene and found that three members of the family had suffered bullet injuries and that at least five rounds had been fired.

Gautam said the 10-year-old boy was undergoing treatment at a hospital. “We have registered a case and are probing it from all possible angles,” said Gautam. Police said one of the suspects believed to be a minor had been apprehended and was being examined.