Delhi teen shot dead by minors in feud over cap; mother of accused allegedly provided gun

Three minors allegedly shot dead a 19-year-old on Saturday in Delhi's Shahdara following an altercation over a minor dispute, news agency PTI reported. Police are also on the lookout for one more suspect in the case and the mother of one of the accused, who allegedly provided the pistol to her minor son.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Kailash Nagar area. Police said that an argument broke out between the victim, identified as Sufian, and the accused over a cap. The victim reportedly slapped two minor boys, enraging the two to plot his murder, an official said.

“A PCR call reporting a shooting was received at the Gandhi Nagar police station. Teams were rushed to the spot immediately. The victim was identified as Sufian and had suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer.

Delhi police registered a case of murder and apprehended three juveniles from different locations in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Police are also on the lookout for one more suspect and the mother of one of the accused, who allegedly provided the pistol to her minor son.

A scooter suspected to be used for the crime and a country-made pistol has been recovered from their possession, police said.

Two firings in three days

On Diwali, a 40-year-old man in Shahdara was shot dead by his 17-year-old distant relative due to an old enmity over an unpaid debt. Delhi police detained the accused on Friday, who turned out to be the main conspirator in the case.

The incident led to a political blame game, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party blaming the Lieutenant-Governor for his inability to handle the law and order situation in the Capital.

“Yesterday, while the country celebrated Diwali, a family celebrating in the Shahdara area was brutally attacked. Armed criminals openly shot two family members dead. Such incidents in broad daylight show how deeply Delhi’s law and order situation has deteriorated,” said Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(With PTI inputs)