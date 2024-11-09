UP: NEET aspirant held hostage in flat for six months, allegedly raped by 2 teachers

A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur who had moved to Kanpur to prepare for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a prominent coaching centre, was allegedly kept hostage by two of her teachers and raped for over six months.



The case was registered on Friday after she approached the Kalyanpur police station, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey told PTI.



The student's ordeal began in December 2022 when she was living in a city hostel. According to her complaint, the girl was invited by Sahil Siddiqui, one of her teachers, to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party, saying other students would be there as well.



The girl alleged that when she reached the flat, there was only Siddiqui. The teacher, who taught her biology, drugged her using a soft drink laced with sedatives and allegedly raped her. He reportedly filmed the entire act. The student's ordeal began in December 2022 when she was living in a city hostel

According to the complaint, Siddiqui allegedly held her hostage in his flat and repeatedly raped her. He also allegedly threatened to share the video online if she spoke to anyone about it.



Another teacher Vikas Porwal, who taught chemistry, allegedly raped the girl a few months later. The girl claimed she could not muster the courage to seek police help as she was afraid that it might land her family in danger.

Six months later, the girl's mother arrived in Kanpur and took her along.

Initially, the girl was hesitant to approach the police but she made up her mind to take the step when she came across a video showing Siddiqui sexually harassing a coaching student.



Both teachers arrested

Both Sahil Siddiqui and Vikas Porwal have been arrested and charged with offences of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The student was 17 years old when this happened, the PTI report stated.

The case was registered against the two teachers under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act, an official said.



(With PTI inputs)