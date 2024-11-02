Menu Explore
Andhra Pradesh: 3-year-old girl allegedly raped, murdered by relative; ‘Are they human,’ asks Naidu

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2024 06:58 PM IST

Police said the girl was lured by her close relative by offering chocolates. The accused confessed to the crime upon questioning.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her close relative on Friday in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, news agency ANI reported.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of strict action against those who commit atrocities on women.(HT Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of strict action against those who commit atrocities on women.(HT Photo)

Police said the 22-year-old man allegedly lured the victim by offering chocolates and took her to a nearby field to rape her. He also reportedly killed the girl and buried her body on the field in an attempt to destroy evidence, police added.

The child's parents filed a missing complaint with the police, mentioning that they had last seen their daughter with the accused.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu said the accused had been arrested, and the victim's body was sent to Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The man also confessed to the crime upon questioning by the police. “He behaved suspiciously. When we questioned, he confessed to the crime. He said he had taken her to an open ground near the school and sexually assaulted her. He then killed and buried her body in the field,” the SP said, as per an NDTV report.

The heinous act has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking outrage and demands for justice.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of strict action against those who commit atrocities on women. “There are some rogues in society. Horrible people. Are they humans or animals for raping 4-year-olds? If the law allows, a couple of them should be hanged in the middle of the road. Only then they will fear,” Naidu said.

The chief minister also promised to take measures to create fear among criminals that the day they commit such crimes will be their “last”.

Andhra Pradesh home minister Anita expressed deep shock and condemned the crime. She also said that the state government would ensure justice for the victim and also extend full support to the police investigation. The minister also lauded the police for their swift action in arresting the accused within hours, showcasing their efficiency.

(With agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
