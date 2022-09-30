‘Connected to Gandhi-Nehru ideology since my childhood’: Kharge on Congress chief race

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party office in New Delhi, said he was fighting for a big change in the party.

“All leaders, workers, delegates and ministers who came in support of me today, encouraged me, I thank them. We will see what the results are, on October 17; hopeful that I win,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters.

He also appealed to all delegates to vote for him.

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. G-23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him.

Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

Earlier, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot were also a part of the race which they eventually stated to have dropped.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited Kharge at his residence this morning. "I told him that I stand by him and can't even think of contesting against him, I will be his proposer," Singh told reporters.

Congress MP Deepender S Hooda also said: "I welcome Mallikarjun Kharge's nomination for Congress president post and am confident that he will get elected. Over the years, he has raised the voice of the people in Parliament. I've signed his nomination papers as a proposer."

Meanwhile, Gehlot had on Thursday said he is pulling out of the contest after he met with Sonia Gandhi and apologised to her for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Nominations for the post of Congress president close at 3 pm today and results will be declared on October 19.

With the Gandhis not running for the top post this time around, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.

