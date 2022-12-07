‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra, urge Amit Shah to speak’: NCP's Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday called on the union home minister to intervene in the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Addressing the Lok Sabha on the first day of Parliament's winter session, Sule claimed a conspiracy against Maharashtra.

"There is a conspiracy against Maharashtra for the past 10 days. Karnataka chief minister is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra... both states are BJP-ruled. People of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can't be allowed. This is one country.."

"I urge Amit Shah to speak up..." Sule said.

A row followed Sule's remarks, during which BJP MPs from Karnataka objected and her colleagues, as well as MPs from the NCP's allies - the Congress and the Shiv Sena faction led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray - staged a walkout.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute turned violent Tuesday after vehicles registered in the former state were attacked by pro-Kannada groups near that state's Belagavi district.

Police rounded up around 400 people and issued a formal warning.

Sule's boss, NCP president Sharad Pawar, took a dim view of the incident and handed Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai a '24-hour warning'. "If attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra are not stopped in 24 hours, we won't be able to observe patience," he said.

The fallout of the border row extended Tuesday night to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation stopping services to Karnatak on advice from the home department.

