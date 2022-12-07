Winter session: 56 cases registered against MPs, MLAs in five years, says DoPT

Around 56 cases have been registered against MLAs and MPs between 2017 and 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) today said in the Lok Sabha. Of them, chargesheet were filed in 22 cases.

"56 cases were registered by CBI against MLAs and MPs from 2017 to 2022 (up to 31.10.2022) out of which chargesheet were filed in 22 cases," the department said in a response to a question on the first day of the winter session.

The response was given to question asked by the Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pension Jitendra Singh on state-wise data of cases registered against legislators.

Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 10 cases registered against MPs and MLAs followed by Uttar Pradesh and Kerala with six each. Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra and Lakshadweep have the lest number of cases registered with one each.

The winter session of Parliament kickstarted on December 7 with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's media address. He urged all floor leaders to give more opportunities to young members of Parliament and said whenever he speaks to MPs, they have one complaint that they do not get the opportunity to speak in the House because of disruptions. Calling the ensuing Winter Session crucial, PM Modi said the Parliament meets at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G-20.

"The manner in which India has made a space in global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platform, receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity," PM Modi said.