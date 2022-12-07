Home / India News / LIVE updates: Parliament's winter session to begin, 16 bills on Centre's agenda
LIVE updates: Parliament's winter session to begin, 16 bills on Centre's agenda

india news
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 08:58 AM IST

Winter Session of Parliament 2022: The winter session of the Parliament begins today and continues till December 29. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media on Wednesday ahead of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The winter session of the Parliament begins today and continues till December 29. The session will have a total of 17 working days. Centre's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

The Lok Sabha will pay tributes to members who passed away during the inter-session period, on the first day. Some of the bills slated for introduction in the Winter Session of Parliament are the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 will seek to repeal redundant and obsolete laws.

Some of the other bills include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2022.

The government's agenda also includes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 07, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    Winter Session of Parliament 2022: Updates

  • Dec 07, 2022 08:48 AM IST

    Winter Session of Parliament 2022: A first for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Today, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, is the first day for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to officiate on the Chair of Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 07, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    Winter Session of Parliament 2022: Lok Sabha speaker chairs meeting of Business Advisory Committee

