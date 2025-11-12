‘Conspirators of Delhi blast won’t be spared,’ says Modi during Bhutan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Tuesday that the conspirators behind the blast in Delhi that killed 13 people will be brought to justice, against the backdrop of investigators saying the car involved in the explosion was traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with ties to a terror cell linked to the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 70th Birth Anniversary programme of The Fourth Druk Gyalpo- Jigme Singye Wangchuck at Changlimethang Celebration Ground, in Thimphu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing an event in Bhutan’s capital Thimphu to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi said he was committed to participate in the important occasion but had come with a “heavy heart”. He said he had spent most of Monday night coordinating with authorities investigating the blast near the Red Fort.

“Today, I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident in Delhi yesterday evening has left all of us deeply distressed. I understand the sorrow of the affected families. Today, the whole country stands united with them,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

“Our [investigative] agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared,” he said.

“All those responsible will be brought to justice,” Modi added in English.

Indian officials have so far not attributed the blast to any terrorist organisation or provided details about the exact cause of the explosion. No group has also claimed responsibility for the incident.

People familiar with the matter said late on Monday night that the PM’s two-day visit to Bhutan would go ahead and Modi travelled to the neighbouring country a little more than 12 hours after the blast.

The car that exploded on an arterial road near the Red Fort on Monday evening was traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with links to a terrorist cell tied to the seizure of some 2,900 kg of explosive materials in Faridabad in Haryana.

The doctor, identified as Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was in contact with two more doctors from the region who were recently arrested and was probably driving the white Hyundai i20 car when it exploded after slowing down at a red light, Delhi Police officers said on condition of anonymity. The explosion hit several nearby vehicles and left 13 people dead and 21 injured.

Modi described the event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of former Bhutan king Jigme Singye as an “important day for those who believe in world peace”. It also reflects the strength of India-Bhutan ties, he said.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck later led thousands of people in a prayer for the victims of the blast in Delhi at Changlimethang Stadium, where the event was held.