Home / India News / Constable on poll duty killed,11 hurt in Manipur accident
The India Reserve Battalion personnel were travelling from Mizoram to Manipur for the second phase polls in the state on March 5
Published on Mar 02, 2022 01:09 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: An India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable died while 11 others were injured in an accident in the Tamenglong district on Wednesday while they were travelling from Mizoram to Manipur for the second phase polls on March 5.

Police identified the constable as K Lalawmpuia and said that the injured were rushed to the Tamenglong district hospital. Five of the seriously injured personnel were later airlifted to Imphal for better treatment, police said.

A Manipur Rifles trooper on poll duty at Senvon in Tipaimukh constituency and another polling official in Tipaimukh died during the first phase polling in the state to 38 assembly constituencies on February 28.

Manipur will go to the second phase of polling on March 5 for the remaining 22 assembly constituencies. The results of the assembly polls will be announced on March 10 along with those for four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab,Goa and Uttarakhand.

