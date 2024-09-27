‘Constitution embodies Sanatana Dharma, religious conversions ‘antithetical’ to its values’: Vice President Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday referred to religious conversions as “antithetical” to both national values and constitutional principles, emphasising that a “sugar-coated philosophy” is being used to target vulnerable sections of society, news agency ANI reported. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar (X/VPIndia)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair’ in Jaipur, Dhankhar said that the “values enshrined in the Constitution reflect the essence of Sanatana Dharma,” describing it as all-encompassing and the only path forward for humanity.

He further highlighted that Hinduism advocates for humanity and stresses the protection of all living beings and nature.

“Sanatana never spreads poison; it channels its own powers. There is another indication that is very dangerous, one that could change the country's politics. This is happening through policy, institutionally, and in a planned conspiracy, and that is a religious conversion!” he said.

“A sugar-coated philosophy is being sold. Where do they go? They target the vulnerable sections of society. They encroach more into our tribal communities. They lure them with temptation. I firmly believe that we are witnessing, very painfully, religious conversions in a structured manner as a policy, and this is antithetical to our values and constitutional principles. There is an urgent need to neutralize such sinister forces. We must remain vigilant and act swiftly,” he added.

Dhankar expresses concern over ‘forces active in fragmenting India’

The Vice President voiced concern over forces working to divide India

and stressed the importance of remaining vigilant.

“You cannot imagine the scale of those currently active in fragmenting India,” he said. Reflecting on nationalism and patriotism, Dhankhar remarked, “When I observe events in neighbouring countries and hear a narrative from someone who has held a constitutional post, been a central minister, and is a senior legal advocate, implying that this could happen in India as well, I ask—Is our democracy weak?”

He further said, “The values of our Constitution beautifully encapsulate Sanatana Dharma. Sanatana Dharma is woven into the Preamble. Our constitutional values stem from Sanatana Dharma. The essence of Sanatana Dharma is mirrored in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. It is all-inclusive and represents the only way forward for humanity.”

He also highlighted that India's ancient and rich cultural heritage upholds its inclusive nature, preserving its pure traditions and life-affirming values.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised India’s path toward “Ram Rajya” noting that the nation’s transformation under its current leadership demonstrates substantial progress.