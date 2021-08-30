Construction of Film City likely to start in January 2022, says UP government

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday that its ambitious Film City project is expected to start in January next year. The pet project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath will provide employment to 15,000 people, the state government added.

The Film City will come up in Sector 21 of Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (Yeida) area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The UP government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited. "CBRE now has to get the bid document ready within three weeks, which will be followed by floating of a global tender in this regard in which both domestic and foreign companies will be able to participate," said Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of Yeida.

The selection of the company, which will start constructing the Film City, will be finalised by December 31. The project is expected to be completed in three phases.

Spread over an area of 1,000 acres, the sprawling Film City will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore. It will be built through PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks and villas will be built.

Chief minister Adityanath had in December last year announced the government's decision to build a world-class film city in the state. The UP government had promised that the proposed Film City will have latest technologies in the cinematic medium, including digital.

It will have dedicated studios for shooting of films, TV serials, animation, web series, cartoon films, documentaries etc. Furthermore, the Film City will have special effects studios, outdoor locations, hotels, club houses, villages, workshops, shopping complexes, food courts, amusement parks, entertainment facilities for tourists, convention centres and a multi-level parking.

The studios will be built in such a way that people can watch shooting of films, according to UP government. There will also be a common centre where all the facilities related to the film will be available.