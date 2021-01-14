Construction of new Parliament to begin from Friday: Key facts about the building
The construction of the new Parliament building will commence from Friday, a day after Makar Sakranti, news agency PTI reported citing government officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10.
The new building will replace the existing Parliament House which was built by the British. Its foundation stone was laid on February 12, 1921. After the new building is ready, the present Parliament House will be turned into a museum.
The new Parliament building project is estimated to cost ₹971 crore and is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022.
Here are the key facts about the new Parliament building:
1) The new triangular complex will be big enough to house 1,224 members of Parliament - 888 in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Upper House.
2) The 64,500 sq m new building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project which will also include 10 other buildings which will house all 51 Union ministries. The integrated complex will have underground transit connectivity.
3) The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
4) The plan also includes furniture with smart displays and biometrics for ease of voting with an intuitive and graphical interface, digital language interpretation and recording infrastructure to produce real-time metadata, according to a PTI report.
5) It will also have programmable microphones which will give control to the speaker for the house for better management of the sessions.
6) Smog towers will also be an integral part of the new building project. Additionally, authorities will also use smog guns at the construction site throughout the construction phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox