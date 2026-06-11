‘Attacks must stop’: MEA condemns continued strikes by US Navy on Indian-crewed vessels

India on Thursday condemned the latest attacks on merchant vessels carrying Indian crew in the Gulf of Oman. This followed the deaths of three Indian seafarers who were initially reported missing after a US strike on an oil tanker off the Omani coast.

A visual of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers reportedly on board, attacked off the coast of Oman near the Shinas Port, on Thursday.(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We have seen several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia over the last few days,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference. He said New Delhi was deeply concerned about the safety of Indian sailors amid tensions in West Asia.

“We attach the highest importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community, and there is no need to re-emphasise this point,” he said.

ALSO READ | India summons US diplomat over attack on tanker off Oman

Referring to the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, Jaiswal said India had already conveyed its strong protest to the United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, three Indian nationals lost their lives. We had summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to register a strong protest. The continuing attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and are a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict there. These attacks must cease, and we reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region,” Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, three Indian nationals lost their lives. We had summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to register a strong protest. The continuing attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and are a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict there. These attacks must cease, and we reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region,” Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Jalveer attacked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jalveer attacked {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hours before the MEA briefing, reports of an attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker Jalveer off Oman's Shinas port came to light. Jalveer was struck by US forces on Thursday. It was hit by two missiles in its engine room. The vessel had visited two Iranian ports after the US imposed a blockade and had engaged in ship-to-ship transfers, people familiar with the matter said.

All crew members were reported safe, but the episode was the third attack on a vessel carrying Indian sailors this week.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with local authorities.

3 Indian seafarers dead in US attack

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday morning, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that three Indian crew members who had been reported missing after the attack on MT Settebello were dead.

Describing the deaths as a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin”.

ALSO READ | Three Indian seafarers killed in US tanker attack near Oman: Govt

The MT Settebello, carrying 24 Indians, was attacked by US forces in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. According to the government, 21 Indian crew members were rescued. Sonowal said he had directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the bodies of the deceased.

Third attack in three days

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier this week, US forces struck MT Marivex, an empty tanker suspected of involvement in the Iranian oil trade. All 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued by Omani authorities.

According to US Central Command, American forces have so far disabled eight vessels and redirected 134 ships as part of enforcement operations in the region.

(With inputs from Rezaul H Laskar)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON