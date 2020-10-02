e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Conviction in cases of crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh’: Police

‘Conviction in cases of crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh’: Police

Additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the state was in top position in taking strict action against people accused of crime against women.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent \ Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent \ Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

The incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh were fewer than in twenty-five other states of the country in 2019, the state police claimed on Friday amid the outcry over the Hathras rape and murder case.

The police quoted the ‘latest crime data and rate of crime across 75 districts of the state’. Overall, the situation of crime against women was better in UP than in 14 other states, the police said.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the state was in top position in taking strict action against people accused of crime against women as conviction was ensured from courts in 15,579 cases “through effective investigation and pursuance”.

Also read: Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

The latest crime data and rate of crime commission was released by the National Crime Record Bureau recently.

The ADG stated that the data clarified the crime rate in the state and other parts of the country. He said the state ranked 15th in crime against women with around 59,853 cases reported in 2019. The state ranked 26th in rape incidents with around 3,065 cases reported during 2019, he added.

Besides, the state ranked 23rd in sexual crime against children with a total of 7,594 cases reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act during the same period, he added.

“In other crimes against women, like outrage of modesty and dowry harassment, the state ranked 18th and 5th with around 11,988 and 3,833 cases reported respectively,” Kumar said.

Also read: UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family

He said the state ranked fifth in atrocities on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) with around 11,829 cases in the same category reported in 2019.

Sharing further details, the ADG said the state ranked 15th in registration of all cases reported under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and acts with a total of 6,28,578 cases all through the year in 2019. He said it included 3,806 incidents of murder and 4,596 incidents of attempt to murder, putting the state in the 28th position on both counts.

He also said the state ranked 28th in dacoity incidents with around 124 cases and ranked 23rd in loot with 2,241 cases reported in 2019.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In