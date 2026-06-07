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Cook arrested in deadly Delhi hotel fire case, claims blaze ‘began after spark in fryer’

Negi, who lives in Shahdara’s Dilshad Garden, had been working at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani for over a year, police said.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari, Arnabjit Sur
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Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a cook working at the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast facility in connection with the fire that killed 21 people earlier this week, with a court later sending him to two days in custody — even as the precise cause of the blaze remained contested, the accused’s own account to investigators placing the origin in the kitchen while his counsel told court the fire was the result of an electrical short circuit elsewhere in the building.

Keshav Negi, 65, was arrested on Saturday morning after being detained on Friday. (ANI/Sanchit Khanna HT Photo)

Keshav Negi, 65, was arrested on Saturday morning after being detained on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the arrest. Negi, who lives in Shahdara’s Dilshad Garden, had been working at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani for over a year, police said.

During interrogation, Negi told police he was cooking in the kitchen on the ground floor at around 8:30am on Wednesday when he saw a spark in a fryer, which subsequently caught fire, Mittal said. He fled the B&B without helping anyone, the official said. His counsel, however, told the Saket court that the fire had started due to an electrical short circuit and not from the kitchen “as being portrayed by police.”

Negi’s arrest comes after police arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner and beneficiary of Flourish Stay. Both have been booked under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash or negligent acts endangering human life, and mischief by fire or explosive substances, at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The arrests have, however, prompted questions about whether the investigation is adequately focused on the systemic failures that allowed the establishment to operate in consistent breach of fire safety and licensing norms and those who played a crucial role in such lapses being allowed to exist — instead of people like Negi.

Retired IPS officer Rajan Bhagat, who has served as a deputy commissioner of police, raised questions on the arrest. “Police have arrested the chef of the B&B but how can he be held responsible for his master’s misdeeds? While his act of negligence must not be ignored if he had ignored to raise the alarm. He is the smallest fish in the pond. There is a bigger problem here—a host of violations and a larger crime investigation is required to actually make some difference.”

Those violations, as the investigation has revealed, were extensive. Flourish Stay was operating 25 guest rooms — far beyond the six permitted under its bed-and-breakfast licence — and lacked basic fire safety measures, including a dedicated fire exit.

Two nearby properties also linked to Bajaj, Flourish Inn and Green Residency, were similarly operating as full-fledged hotels despite being registered under the B&B scheme.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

delhi delhi fire delhi news malviya nagar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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