Cop dies as bullet goes off accidentally while cleaning gun in Punjab
Police constable Joginder Singh was attached for security duty with Anil Sareen, chief spokesperson of the Punjab BJP, a senior police official said .
PTI, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 PM IST
A police constable died when the bullet went off accidentally when he was cleaning his gun here on Monday, a senior police official said.
Police constable Joginder Singh was attached for security duty with Anil Sareen, chief spokesperson of the Punjab BJP, he said.
Jatinder Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, said preliminary investigations revealed that the security guard was cleaning his AK-47 gun at Sareen's residence in Tagore Nagar here when it went off and pierced his chin and passed through his head.
The constable died on the stop during the incident, he said.
