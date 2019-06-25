Cop held for drinking in Bihar police station

The in charge of Khareek police station in Bihar’s Naugachhia was suspended and arrested on Tuesday for allegedly consuming liquor in violation of the state’s prohibition law.

Naugachhia police superintendent Nidhi Rani said she found Dilip Kumar consuming liquor inside the police station on Monday. She said she visited the police station after receiving information that Kumar was a habitual drinker.

Rani said Kumar was immediately taken into custody and a medical test confirmed Kumar was drunk.

According to officials at the state police headquarters, disciplinary and legal action had been initiated against Kumar. They added instructions have been issued to all police superintendents to identity police personnel who consume liquor.

Prohibition was imposed in Bihar in April 2016.

Under the state’s prohibition law, consuming, keeping or dealing in liquor is an offence, which can lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 23:59 IST