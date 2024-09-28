Cop killed, another injured in ongoing encounter in J&K's Kathua

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector injured during an encounter with terrorists in a remote village of Kathua district on Saturday evening, officials said. The firing initially lasted for a brief period but later resumed with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire. (ANI)

The encounter erupted at around 5:30 pm in the Kog-Mandli village of Billawar tehsil after security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of a group of terrorists hiding inside a house.

Head Constable Bashir Ahmed was killed, and an Assistant Sub-Inspector sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces. According to officials, the initial burst of firing lasted briefly but later resumed with heavy gunfire from both sides.

The area has been cordoned off, and reinforcements have been inducted from nearby security camps.

The firing was ongoing at the time of the latest reports, and so far, one policeman has been confirmed injured, officials said.

Earlier, a police official said, "Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides."