Cop killed in south Kashmir militant attack, say police

A policeman guarding a National Conference (NC) leader was killed when suspected militants opened fire in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, police said.

Riyaz Ahmad, personal security officer (PSO) of NC leader Syed Tawqeer Shah, was hit when the leader was on a tour of Hiller in Anantnag to meet his party’s supporters.

“The leader was inside some resident’s house when gunmen opened fire on the policemen outside the premises,” said an official at police control room, Anantnag.

Repeated calls to Shah did not elicit any response.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that Shah was the target of militant attack. “My colleague from Kokernag in South Kashmir Judge (Retd) Tauqeer Sb was just attacked by militants. While he escaped unhurt his security officer was hit & killed in the line of duty. I unreservedly condemn this dastardly attack & convey my condolences to the family of the deceased,” he tweeted.

Ahmad, a selection grade constable and a resident of Pulwama district, was immediately rushed to nearby medical facility and then to district hospital Anantnag.

“The policeman has died,”said deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel.

Medical superintendent of Anantnag hospital, Majid Mehrab said that the cop had a chest injury. “He was dead on arrival,” he said.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime,” the police spokesman said.

Earlier during the day, two persons were injured in a mysterious blast in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

They said that the blast occurred in Adigam village in which the two individuals sustained injuries. “They have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment,” said the police spokesman.

Neither did the spokesman clarified what kind of blast it was nor did he identify the wounded persons.

“Police has registered a case and is investigating the circumstances which led to this blast,” the spokesman said.

On Friday, one person was injured in a blast at Zasoo area of district Pulwama in south Kashmir.

This year, 74 security force personnel have been killed in various attacks and encounters with militants in Kashmir including 40 CRPF jawans on February 14 Pulwama attack. The security forces have so far killed 126 militants.

