Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cop probing Kerala RSS leader's killing gets threat call: ‘Keep a casket ready’

Cop probing Kerala RSS leader's killing gets threat call: ‘Keep a casket ready’

india news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Probe officer M Anil Kumar was reported to have received the threat call, based on which a complaint was filed at the Palakkad-Town South police station.

Threat call received by investigating officer of RSS leader's murder case in Palakkad, Kerala.(Representative image)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

An investigating officer - probing the alleged murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader SK Sreenivasan - has said that he received a threat call Saturday night from an unknown person who told him to “keep a casket ready”. The Kerala Police had set up a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the death of the RSS leader who was stabbed in his shop – in an apparent retaliatory attack – in April this year.

Probe officer M Anil Kumar, who received the call, reported the incident based on which a complaint was lodged at the Palakkad-Town South police station, according to news agency ANI. More information regarding the caller is yet to surface.

Two political murders

In April, two back-to-back political murders of M Subair, a leader of the PFI-ally Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and RSS leader Sreenivasan, cast a grim shadow over Palakkad district of Kerala. Subair was stabbed to death on April 15 and Sreenivasan was murdered the next day - in an alleged counter-attack by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists.

An SIT was formed subsequently and several SDPI/PFI activists were arrested in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also conducted raids in multiple locations around the state. Incriminating material including devices and documents was recovered during the searches.

A total of 34 PFI workers have been arrested in the case so far, ANI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
palakkad pfi rss murder case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP