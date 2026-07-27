Cop who fired AK-47 during student protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended; Opposition attacks BJP

Days after crackdown on student protests across Bihar, action was taken at a police personnel in the state after a video of him firing an AK-47 in Siwan during a protest went viral on social media.

. At least three students were injured in alleged police firing in Siwan, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. (X/@AamAadmiParty)

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Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha said on Monday that the cop has been suspended.

"The constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest went viral on social media. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him," he told news agency PTI

The action comes after the student protests in Bihar turned violent over the weekend and led to a clashes between police and students across the state. Several opposition leaders have shared the viral video of the cop firing an AK-47 during students protests and other such incidents and demanded answers from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the state.

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During the crackdown in Siwan, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, according to the ANI report. Some stone pelting was also reported there. At least three students were injured in alleged police firing in Siwan, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. They added that a probe is on to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing.

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Following the firing, Siwan SP confirmed the injuries and said that the police "fired in self-defence after some anti-socials, mixed with protesters, and fired on police at JP Chowk... We are yet to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing or from the protestors as firing took place from both sides.”

In Patna as well, similar clashes took place on Saturday between students and police during a statewide shutdown called by All India Students Association and other student organisations.

Also read: 'Mere agitation can't justify lathi-charge': SC on July 20 student protest crackdown at Jantar Mantar

Opposition attacks Bharatiya Janata Party

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After the videos of the crackdown went viral, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the system is “downright murderous against students”.

“News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them,” he wrote in a post on X.

“In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi—the pattern is the same everywhere,” he added.

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Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Centre's “promise” that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released.

Aam Aadmi Party also shared the video on X and accused the BJP has turned democracy into a firing range.

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“Students demanded justice. The answer? Bullets. Bihar police opened fire with AK-47s on unarmed protesters in Siwan, this is not law and order—it is state brutality,” the party said on X before asking the BJP that who gave order for firing and who will be held accountable.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tejashwi Yadav, sharing a compilation of videos showing police actions against students, called for action against “guilty officials”.

“When the accused criminal in 7 murders becomes the Chief Minister, then in democracy, the police fire bullets like this at innocent students protesting,” he said, taking a dig at Samrat Choudhary.

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BJP MP refutes AK-47 claims

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Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra sought to attack Gandhi over remarks on the use of AK-47 in Bihar and accused him of speading “falsity”.

“As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, it's really a matter of great shame that the LoP has shown a great deal of irresponsibility today. While he tweeted and he spoke about police using AK-47 on the student protests, it is absolutely condemnable that such kind of falsity be spread by a person who occupies the post of LOP, Leader of Opposition in India,” he told ANI.

“Do the police in this country ever use AK-47 to fire on protestors? How can Rahul Gandhi say that AK-47 has been used? This is totally unacceptable, and we firmly believe that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation,” he added.

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(With inputs from ANI, PTI)