Cops arrest four for robbing men after trapping them on gay networking apps

PTI |
May 19, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Four people allegedly robbed men after befriending them over gay networking app.

Dadri Police on Monday arrested four people who allegedly robbed young men after befriending them on a gay networking app.

Four arrested over robbing men after trapping them on gay networking app (Representative image)
Four arrested over robbing men after trapping them on gay networking app (Representative image)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Sudhir Kumar said Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav and Honey were arrested based on a tip-off.

A country-made pistol, knife, a car used in committing the crimes and other items were recovered from the accused.

Kumar said the accused used to contact gay youths through a social media application and invite them to various places in Greater Noida. After having physical relations with them, the accused beat them up and robbed their cash, phones and other valuables.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime several times, the ADCP said.

News / India News / Cops arrest four for robbing men after trapping them on gay networking apps
