Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Sunday, police kept a watch on the state coordinator of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), K Balakrishnan, who has been at the forefront of Tamil Nadu's farmers’ protest against the three new farm bills.

“Around 7 pm on Saturday, two policemen belonging to the sub-inspector level came to my house,” said Balakrishnan. “A senior police official spoke to me from their phone and told me that he is posting these two policemen based on orders he’s received. He did not use the word house-arrest. They didn’t trouble me but it was curtailing my movement. When I went for my morning walk at 7 on Sunday, the two cops followed me.”

The policemen left by noon, he said. PM Modi arrived in Chennai at 11 am to inaugurate a slew of infrastructure projects and left for Kochi from the city.

Balakrishnan said that he was in discussion with his associates about agitation in Chennai and had approached the commissioner’s office for permission which was denied and they had dropped their plans for other reasons. “We have a cordial relationship with the commissioner’ office," said Balakrishnan. “This seems pre-emptive and this usually doesn’t happen in Tamil Nadu.”

A senior official belonging to the Pazhavanthangal police station, that covers the limit of Balakrishnan’s home, said, “I received instructions from higher officials to keep a watch on him.” The official did not wish to be named. “We didn’t ask for any reasons but we got to know that he may plan some agitation when the Prime Minister is visiting.”

When asked about the incident, commissioner of police Mahesh Agarwal said that he wasn’t aware of it and his office hadn’t sent any instruction to keep him under vigil.

During the prime minister's previous visits to Tamil Nadu in 2018 and 2019, several groups protested waving black flags led by pro-Tamil parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON