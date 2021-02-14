IND USA
Cops keep vigil on AIKSCC TN unit head during PM Modi's Chennai visit

  • When asked about the incident, commissioner of police Mahesh Agarwal said that he wasn’t aware of it.
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Sunday, police kept a watch on the state coordinator of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), K Balakrishnan, who has been at the forefront of Tamil Nadu's farmers’ protest against the three new farm bills.

“Around 7 pm on Saturday, two policemen belonging to the sub-inspector level came to my house,” said Balakrishnan. “A senior police official spoke to me from their phone and told me that he is posting these two policemen based on orders he’s received. He did not use the word house-arrest. They didn’t trouble me but it was curtailing my movement. When I went for my morning walk at 7 on Sunday, the two cops followed me.”

The policemen left by noon, he said. PM Modi arrived in Chennai at 11 am to inaugurate a slew of infrastructure projects and left for Kochi from the city.

Balakrishnan said that he was in discussion with his associates about agitation in Chennai and had approached the commissioner’s office for permission which was denied and they had dropped their plans for other reasons. “We have a cordial relationship with the commissioner’ office," said Balakrishnan. “This seems pre-emptive and this usually doesn’t happen in Tamil Nadu.”

A senior official belonging to the Pazhavanthangal police station, that covers the limit of Balakrishnan’s home, said, “I received instructions from higher officials to keep a watch on him.” The official did not wish to be named. “We didn’t ask for any reasons but we got to know that he may plan some agitation when the Prime Minister is visiting.”

When asked about the incident, commissioner of police Mahesh Agarwal said that he wasn’t aware of it and his office hadn’t sent any instruction to keep him under vigil.

During the prime minister's previous visits to Tamil Nadu in 2018 and 2019, several groups protested waving black flags led by pro-Tamil parties.

"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell," BJP leader Bharat Danger told a news channel.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell," BJP leader Bharat Danger told a news channel.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
india news

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage at poll rally, flown to Ahmedabad

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
india news

Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The health ministry's guidelines mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to the media during an ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to the media during an ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Tikait once again reiterated that the Centre's farm laws "will finish the public distribution system."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Kochi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Kochi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi has no time for farmers, 'hopping' to poll-bound states, says D Raja

PTI, Kochi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Raja also attacked the opposition Congress led UDF for raking up the Sabarimala women's entry issue ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held in April-May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five important projects in Kochi including a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, on Sunday. (TWITTER/@BJP4India).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five important projects in Kochi including a 6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, on Sunday. (TWITTER/@BJP4India).
india news

‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget.
Hyderabad police foiled an attempt of the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and opposition parties to re-enact the 2011 “Million March” agitation of pro-Telangana activists to press for their demands.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
Hyderabad police foiled an attempt of the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and opposition parties to re-enact the 2011 “Million March” agitation of pro-Telangana activists to press for their demands.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
india news

Will go on killing spree: Dismissed constable threatens Gorakhpur police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
In a video that went viral on Saturday, Digvijay Rai, who was dismissed by SP Hemraj Meena in December last year for alleged misbehaviour, said he would go on a killing spree on Sunday at Mohaddipur crossing, as he dared police to stop him.
Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, Gadkari said(PTI)
Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, Gadkari said(PTI)
india news

Vehicle owners should immediately adopt FASTag, deadline won't be extended: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:28 PM IST
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.
The IG said that the road opening parties (ROP) which would provide security to the highway have been given new training coupled with new SOPs.(ANI file photo. )
The IG said that the road opening parties (ROP) which would provide security to the highway have been given new training coupled with new SOPs.(ANI file photo. )
india news

'Many changes made after Pulwama attack': Inspector General CRPF

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • “There has been a change in our SOP and our equipment have also improved,” IG CRPF Deepak Ratan said.
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
india news

LPG price hiked by 50 per cylinder in Delhi, to cost 769 from tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The new price of 769 per LPG cylinder will be applicable in the national capital from 12am tomorrow.
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of municipal elections in Punjab.(AFP Photo)
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of municipal elections in Punjab.(AFP Photo)
india news

Punjab: SAD accuses Cong of misusing civil, police machinery in civic body polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
"The SAD had already cautioned the State Election Commission (SEC) about how democracy had been murdered in the runup to the municipal polls and how Congress goons were expected to indulge in booth capturing and other unfair practices today," said Daljit Singh Cheema, Former Minister and SAD spokesman in a statement.
According to the statement, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is included in the list of 20 new bills to be placed in the current budget session of Parliament.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
According to the statement, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is included in the list of 20 new bills to be placed in the current budget session of Parliament.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Put Electricity Amendment Bill in public domain: Engineers federation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) shot off a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday last week and pushed for placing the bill in public domain for stakeholders' comments.
The state government has availed a loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,345 crore under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to clear all outstanding power purchase dues of the MeECL.(File Photo. Representative image)
The state government has availed a loan of 1,345 crore under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to clear all outstanding power purchase dues of the MeECL.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The outages are being carried out in three shifts on rotational basis, a senior Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd (MeECL) official told PTI.
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
india news

3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.
